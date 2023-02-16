Manson had an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and five blocked shots over 20:35 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Manson suited up for the first time since Dec. 1, a span of 31 games, after recovering from a lower-body injury, and earned his second-most TOI this season. He'll be asked to take on a larger load with both Cale Makar (head) and Erik Johnson (lower body) on the shelf, although Manson's fantasy contributions align more with Johnson than the offensively gifted Makar. The 31-year-old defenseman has seven points (two goals, five assists), 40 PIM, 50 hits and 28 blocked shots over 22 games.