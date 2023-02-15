Manson (lower body) may play Wednesday versus the Wild, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Getting a player back would be good for the Avalanche's defense, which has been tested by injuries lately. Manson hasn't played since Dec. 1, but he'd likely be able to fill a bottom-four role. If he's activated from injured reserve prior to Wednesday's contest, that would be a good indication that he'll play.
More News
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Not expected back Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Won't play during road trip•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Could join team on trip•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Not expected until after break•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Will travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Begins skating Tuesday•