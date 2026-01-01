Manson logged two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Manson had three multi-assist efforts and racked up a total of 10 helpers over 14 contests in December. The 34-year-old defenseman's burst of offense has him on the radar in fantasy, though it's his toughness and physicality that will give him long-term appeal in banger leagues. For the season, the blueliner is up to 14 points, 52 shots on net, 99 hits, 53 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 39 outings.