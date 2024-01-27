Manson scored a goal and added four hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Manson's goal in the second period stretched the Avalanche's lead to 4-1. While he's hardly a threat for big scoring numbers, Manson has done his part with a goal and four helpers over seven contests since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to six goals, 17 points, 68 shots on net, 104 hits, 66 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 44 outings as a tough presence among the Avalanche's defensemen. This is his most productive offensive season since his outlier 37-point campaign with the Ducks in 2017-18.