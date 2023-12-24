Manson scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Manson stretched the Avalanche's lead to 3-0 in the second period. The tally ended his five-game point drought -- he cooled off after starting the month with six points over six games. The defenseman has three goals, eight points, 45 shots on net, 60 hits, 47 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 31 appearances. His time as a top-four option may come to a close when Samuel Girard (personal) returns to the lineup.