Manson had a goal overturned during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils. He logged one shot on net and two blocks over 16:37 of ice time.

Manson thought he put the Avalanche up, 2-1, early in the second period, but video review deemed Logan O'Connor had interfered with Vitek Vanecek. A case could have been made that New Jersey's Timo Meier caused O'Connor to run into the goalie, but officials saw it differently. Manson entered the contest with seven points over nine games.