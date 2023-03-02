Manson (undisclosed) "tweaked something" in Wednesday's game versus the Devils, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Manson left the game in the third period, and head coach Jared Bednar didn't provide an update on the defenseman's status. Prior to his exit, Manson earned an assist and went plus-2 in the contests. An update on his status should be available prior to Saturday's game in Dallas.