Manson (undisclosed) will not suit up Monday against Boston, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Manson left Monday's practice early and was considered a game-time call for the game against the Bruins. The 32-year-old will miss his first game since Nov. 18. He has 12 points in 37 games, including five over his last seven appearances. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against Vegas.