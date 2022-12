Manson (lower body) is week-to-week and has been placed on injured reserve, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Manson was injured in the second period Thursday and did not return. He has two goals and six points in 21 games, with 40 PIM. The Avalanche recalled defenseman Andreas Englund on Friday from AHL Colorado, to replace Manson on the roster.