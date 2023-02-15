Manson (lower body) is off the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site.
Manson will likely play Wednesday against Minnesota as a result. He has two goals, six points, 40 PIM, 46 hits and 23 blocks in 21 games this season. The 31-year-old was last in the lineup Dec. 1.
