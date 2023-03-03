Manson (lower body) "will miss some time" after tweaking something during Wednesday's game against New Jersey, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.
Manson's current issue is related to the injury that kept him out of the lineup from Dec. 3-Feb. 14. He has two goals and 10 points in 27 contests while averaging 17:41 of ice time this season. When Manson is ready to return, he'll likely serve on the third pairing.
