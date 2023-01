Manson (lower body) will travel with the Avalanche for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

Although Manson will make the trip, he's not expected to be ready to return until after the All-Star break. The 31-year-old defender, who's picked up six points through 21 contests this season, hasn't played since Dec. 1 due to a lower-body injury.