Manson (lower body) won't play during Colorado's three-game road trip this week, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Manson will travel with the team to continue to work his way back from an injury that has kept him out since Dec. 1. The 31-year-old blueliner has chipped in six points, 30 shots on goal, 23 blocks, 46 hits and 40 PIM in 21 appearances this season.