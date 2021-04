Barron secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Barron has registered eight goals and 23 assists in 33 appearances for QMJHL Halifax this season after being selected by the Avs with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old blueliner should be in the mix to make his NHL debut next year but may have to spend a significant chunk of the campaign in the minors adjusting to the professional ranks.