Annunen was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday.

The move was made as backup Pavel Francouz was injured before Saturday's game versus Florida and he is expected to miss multiple weeks. Annunen is 1-0-1 with a 4.34 GAA and .863 save percentage in NHL action this season, while going 16-8-4 with a 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage in AHL action.