Annunen was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Annunen dressed as the backup for Monday's Game 4 win behind Pavel Francouz. If Darcy Kuemper (eye) needs more time to heal when the next round starts, the 22-year-old could serve as the backup again.
