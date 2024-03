Annunen will guard the cage against the Flames on the road Tuesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Annunen hasn't suffered a regulation defeat in his last three outings, though he has only logged six NHL games this season. During that trio of contests, the-year-old netminder is 2-0-1 with a 0.65 GAA and .978 save percentage. Despite rumors of a goalie acquisition, the Avs stuck with Annunen as their No. 2 option behind Alexandar Georgiev the rest of the way.