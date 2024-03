Annunen stopped 24 shots in Thursday's 5-0 shutout win over the Blackhawks.

It's the first career shutout for the 23-year-old Annunen as he picked up his second win of the season, his first since Jan. 16. Overall, Annunen's 2-2-1 with a .913 save percentage and 2.80 GAA while backing up Alexandar Georgiev this season. The Avs are back in action Saturday on the road in Nashville.