Annunen was recalled from AHL Colorado on Sunday.

Darcy Kuemper left Saturday's Game 3 after getting hit near the eye with a stick. The starting goalie is expected to be alright, but Colorado may opt to rest him in Monday's Game 4, especially since the Avs hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over Nashville. If Kuemper doesn't dress, Annunen would suit up as the backup behind Pavel Francouz.