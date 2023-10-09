Annunen was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Ivan Prosvetov, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Monday, will go into the 2023-24 season as Alexandar Georgiev's backup. Annunen posted a 22-10-8 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 41 AHL contests last campaign.