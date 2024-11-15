Annunen will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's home game against the Capitals, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports reports.

Annunen didn't start in any of Colorado's last four games, but he'll be between the pipes Friday as the team attempts to extend its three-game winning streak. The 24-year-old has picked up wins in five of his last six outings, posting a 5-1-0 record, 2.35 GAA and .908 save percentage during that time.