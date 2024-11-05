Annunen will tend twine in Tuesday's home matchup versus Seattle, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Annunen will make his eighth appearance and sixth start of the 2024-25 campaign. The Finnish netminder has posted a 4-2-0 record, .899 save percentage and 2.58 GAA. The Kraken sit 22nd in the league with 2.77 goals per game through 13 contests.
