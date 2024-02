Annunen stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Annunen has allowed four goals in each of his two NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old won the first one, but a late goal to John Marino sent Annunen to a loss this time around. Alexandar Georgiev can be expected to start a majority of the Avalanche's games -- Annunen is unlikely to see much action outside of back-to-back sets unless his play commands more time.