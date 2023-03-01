Annunen was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes versus the Devils at home.

Annunen stopped 19 of 20 shots in his only other appearance this season, a win over the Blues on Feb. 18. With a back-to-back coming up against Dallas and Seattle on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Annunen will likely feature in two of the next three contests. Regardless of his performance, Annunen shouldn't expect to suddenly take over the starting gig from Alexandar Georgiev.