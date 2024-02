Annunen will protect the road net versus the Devils on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Annunen will make his second appearance at the NHL level this season. His previous outing was Jan. 16 in a 7-4 win over the Senators. Annunen appears set to have a chance to carve out a role as backup to Alexandar Georgiev after the Avalanche waived Ivan Prosvetov on Saturday.