Annunen made 33 saves in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

Annunen put up a decent effort Thursday, all things considered. Nikita Kucherov was his kryptonite -- the league's top scorer put up two goals and set up another. But Annunen has allowed four goals in each of his two starts since his call-up (both losses) and needs to tighten things up a bit to truly give the Avs a solid option as their backup.