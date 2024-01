Annunen was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.

Annunen made his first NHL start of the campaign, saving 36 of 40 shots en route to a 7-4 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday. He got the opportunity despite Alexandar Georgiev and Ivan Prosvetov both being healthy, though Georgiev started Monday, which is why he wasn't in net against the Senators. With Annunen returning to the minors, Prosvetov will regain his role as the Avalanche's No. 2 goaltender.