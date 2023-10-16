Annunen was loaned to AHL Colorado on Monday.
Annunen suited up as Alexandar Georgiev's backup in each of the first two games of the 2023-24 season. If the 23-year-old Annunen isn't called back up in the near future, Ivan Prosvetov will be the No. 2 goalie on the Avalanche.
