Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Annunen will get his first start in a week. He's allowed four goals in each of his three appearances this season, going 1-2-0. The 23-year-old is a risky fantasy play since the Red Wings have scored 20 goals over their last six games despite going just 3-2-1 in that span.