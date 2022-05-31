Annunen was recalled from AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

AHL Colorado was recently knocked out of the Calder Cup playoffs, so Annunen will likely remain with the Avalanche for the rest of their postseason run. Annunen went 1-0-1 while posting a 4.33 GAA and an .863 save percentage through two top-level appearances during the regular season.