Annunen will defend the visiting net in St. Louis on Saturday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Annunen was recalled Friday as Pavel Francouz is expected to miss multiple weeks with a lower-body injury. Annunen was 16-8-4 with a 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage in 28 AHL starts before his recall. Annunen will face the Blues, who dealt Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto on Friday night. The Blues are averaging 3.13 goals per game, 18th best in the NHL.