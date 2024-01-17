Annunen made 36 saves in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

Promoted from AHL Colorado over the weekend, Annunen made his first start of the season at the NHL level and looked shaky early, falling into a 4-2 hole midway through the second period. The 23-year-old rallied after that and shut the door on the Sens while the Avs offense got rolling. Ivan Prosvetov has been the backup to Alexandar Georgiev so far in 2023-24, but Prosvetov's 3.16 GAA and .895 save percentage in 11 outings could leave him vulnerable to Annunen taking his job.