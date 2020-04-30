Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Pens pro deal

Annunen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Thursday.

Annunen spent the 2019-20 campaign with Karpat of Finland's Liiga, compiling a 15-5-3 record while posting an impressive 1.77 GAA and .920 save percentage. The 2018 third-round pick is expected to spend one more season with Karpat, but Philipp Grubauer will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 campaign, so Annunen could realistically make the jump straight to the NHL in 2021-22.