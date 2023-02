Annunen turned aside 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Sammy Blais spoiled his shutout bid late in the second period, but otherwise Annunen was sharp in his first start since being called up from AHL Colorado. With Pavel Francouz (lower body) out until March, the 22-year-old figures to see more work in the NHL, although Alexandar Georgiev will remain the No. 1 in net for the Avs.