Annunen stopped 27 of 29 shots faced in Tuesday's 3-1 preseason loss to Dallas.

Annunen made his fourth appearance in five preseason games and played his second full game. The Avalanche are giving him a lot of exposure, as the club is expected to be without projected backup goalie Pavel Francouz (groin) to start the regular season. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar will decide if Annunen, who has a .915 save percentage during preseason action, has done enough to earn the backup job early in the regular season.