Annunen signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Sunday.

Annunen posted a 22-10-8 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 41 games with AHL Colorado last season. The 23-year-old netminder also went 1-1-0 with a 3.58 GAA and an .854 save percentage in two NHL outings during the 2022-23 campaign. He will probably spend most of next season in the minors.