Annunen (illness) was sent down to AHL Colorado on Friday, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports.

Annunen shouldn't be expected to be in the minors for long, as he was only sent down to make him eligible for the AHL postseason. The 23-year-old netminder is undefeated in regulation in his last three NHL outings, posting a 2-0-1 record to go with an impressive 0.65 GAA, .978 save percentage and two shutouts. Despite the strong performances, Annunen figures to remain behind Alexandar Georgiev in the pecking order for Colorado.