Annunen was summoned from AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Annunen has a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 23 AHL contests this season. He's also appeared in a game with the Avalanche on Jan. 16, stopping 36 of 40 shots en route to a 7-4 victory over Ottawa. Colorado waived Ivan Prosvetov in a corresponding move, opening the door to Annunen serving as the Avalanche's backup goaltender behind Alexandar Georgiev.