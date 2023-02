Annunen was promoted from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Annunen has appeared in just one game for the Avs this season in which he stopped 19 of 20 shots in a win over St. Louis. With an upcoming back-to-back versus Dallas and Seattle on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, it's possible that Annunen could get another look this season. Regardless of who is serving as the No. 2 option in Colorado, Alexandar Georgiev is unlikely to cede the starting job any time soon.