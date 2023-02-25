Annuen was recalled from AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Annunen will replace Jonas Johansson as the Avalanche's second goalie, who was reassigned to the AHL in a corresponding move. There's a good chance Annunen will start Saturday against Calgary, with Colorado playing the second of a back-to-back. The 22-year-old netminder has made one NHL start this season, stopping 19 of 20 shots in a victory.