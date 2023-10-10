Annunen was recalled by the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Annunen may stick with the big club as a third netminder during the team's season-opening three-game road trip. Annunen drew into two NHL contests last year, going 1-1-0 while posting a sub-par 3.59 GAA and .854 save percentage.
