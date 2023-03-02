Annunen was reassigned to AHL Colorado following Wednesday's game versus the Devils.
Annunen was lit up for six goals on 28 shots in the 7-5 loss. Despite that poor performance, he appears to be the Avalanche's preferred backup goalie while Pavel Francouz (lower body) is out.
