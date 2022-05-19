Annunen was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
The Avalanche continue to juggle Annunen back and forth to the AHL. He's no more than their No. 3 goalie, so he's not expected to be a factor during their second-round playoff series versus the Blues.
