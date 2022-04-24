Annunen was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday.
With Pavel Francouz (head) expected to be available for Sunday's tilt with Winnipeg, Annunen won't be needed at the NHL level. The 22-year-old has posted a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 48 AHL games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Brought up to big club•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Nabs first NHL win•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Tending twine Monday•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Relieves shaky starter•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Brought up Wednesday•