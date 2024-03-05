Annunen posted a 37-save shutout in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Annunen was tested a bit more in his second straight game versus the Blackhawks, but he was again up to the task. Both of his shutouts this season have been in his last two games. He's now at 3-2-1 with 14 goals allowed on 198 shots on net. While playing Chicago has helped the 23-year-old's numbers, Annunen is still a risky play against more capable competition. Alexandar Georgiev will likely continue to handle most of the workload between the pipes for the Avalanche.