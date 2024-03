Annunen is on track to start between the pipes in Monday's home game versus the Blackhawks, source reports.

Annunen was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against the Blackhawks, stopping all 24 shots he faced en route to a 5-0 road victory and his first career NHL shutout. He'll attempt to secure a second straight win over the same Chicago team in what will be a highly-favorable home matchup -- Chicago has been awful on the road this year, going 4-24-1.