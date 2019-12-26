Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Stands tall in WJC opening loss
Annunen stopped 45 of 48 shots in Finland's 3-2 overtime loss to Sweden at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.
In a game in which Finland was dominated from the very start, Annunen gave his club a chance to win. He stood tall until Los Angeles prospect Samuel Fagemo tied the game late in the third period before top 2020 draft prospect Alexander Holtz won it for Sweden in the extra session. A 2018 third-round selection (64th overall) of Colorado, Annunen has had a brilliant season. He has a 1.26 GAA to go along with a .947 save percentage in 13 games for Karpat of the Finnish league. Annunen is a keeper and should be owned in all dynasty leagues.
