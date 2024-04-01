Annunen will defend the road net Monday versus the Blue Jackets, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Annunen stopped all 22 shots he faced in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville after Alexandar Georgiev was pulled. The 24-year-old Annunen has a 5-1-0 record with a .959 save percentage and two shutouts across his past six appearances. Columbus ranks 25th in the league this campaign with 2.84 goals per contest.