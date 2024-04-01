Share Video

Link copied!

Annunen will defend the road net Monday versus the Blue Jackets, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Annunen stopped all 22 shots he faced in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville after Alexandar Georgiev was pulled. The 24-year-old Annunen has a 5-1-0 record with a .959 save percentage and two shutouts across his past six appearances. Columbus ranks 25th in the league this campaign with 2.84 goals per contest.

More News