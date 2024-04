Annunen (illness) was not at practice Monday, John Lu of TSN reports, raising doubts regarding his availability against Winnipeg for Game 2 on Tuesday.

If Annunen were 100 percent, there is certainly a chance he would be between the pipes for Game 2 after starter Alexandar Georgiev gave up seven goals on 23 shots versus the Jets on Sunday. If Annunen can't at least serve as the backup Tuesday, look for Arvid Holm to dress as the No. 2 option behind Georgiev.