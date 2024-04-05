Annunen stopped 44 of 46 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Annunen was stellar against a barrage of Minnesota shots Thursday, allowing just a pair of goals in a winning effort. It was the third straight appearance for the 24-year-old netminder -- he's gone 6-2-0 with an excellent .950 save percentage in his last eight outings. Overall, Annunen's 7-4-1 on the season with a .931 save percentage and 2.24 GAA while backing up Alexandar Georgiev. Georgiev figures to be back in net Friday in the second half of a back-to-back versus Edmonton.